West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,781.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

