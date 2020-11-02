West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -11.8–11.8 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.648-8.648 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on WJRYY. Mizuho downgraded West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $91.71.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Earnings History and Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

