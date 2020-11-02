West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -11.8–11.8 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.648-8.648 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on WJRYY. Mizuho downgraded West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $91.71.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

