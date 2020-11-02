Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) Plans $0.31 Final Dividend

Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$15.31.

About Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

