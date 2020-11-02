Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) Plans $0.31 Final Dividend

Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$15.31.
About Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX)
