Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$3.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WCP. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.32.

TSE WCP opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of $991.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -5.21%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28. Insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

