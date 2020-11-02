Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37. Winmark has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Winmark by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.