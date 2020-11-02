WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.