WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 28,134 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.