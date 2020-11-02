WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

