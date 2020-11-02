WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1,322.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $184.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

