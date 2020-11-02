WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.