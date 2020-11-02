WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,154 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Wingstop worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

WING stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.