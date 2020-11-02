WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 877 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

