WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 138 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in DexCom by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1,851.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $319.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.04. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.41 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

