WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,818 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,203 shares of company stock worth $252,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

