WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after buying an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 633,254 shares of company stock worth $189,782,581. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $248.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.03.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

