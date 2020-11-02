WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 608 ($7.94) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 877.36 ($11.46).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 616.60 ($8.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.33%.

In related news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

