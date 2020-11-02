WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 877.36 ($11.46).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 616.60 ($8.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Read bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

