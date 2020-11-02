Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $28.20 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $28.20 or 0.00212190 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $61.69 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,187,461 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

