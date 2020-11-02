Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.
XEL stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.