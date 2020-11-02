Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.