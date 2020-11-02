Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YNDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.
YNDX stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
