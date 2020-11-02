Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

