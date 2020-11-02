Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

