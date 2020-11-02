Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

CHX opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

