Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of HCI opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

