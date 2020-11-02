Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SMICY stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $938.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.92 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

