Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Update

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zosano Pharma stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of Zosano Pharma worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.70.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

