Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.9 days.

ZFSVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $334.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.59. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $259.50 and a one year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

