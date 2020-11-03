-$0.13 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $355.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

