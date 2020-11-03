$0.18 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

