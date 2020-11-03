$0.19 EPS Expected for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

