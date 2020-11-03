$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Universal Display by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

