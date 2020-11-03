$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,847.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

