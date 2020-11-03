0x Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Binance, Fatbtc and OTCBTC. In the last week, 0x has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $239.24 million and approximately $31.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00197160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01120047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002665 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,937,911 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Koinex, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Crex24, C2CX, AirSwap, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, Bittrex, Zebpay, ABCC, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, FCoin, OTCBTC, WazirX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Upbit, Gate.io, Liqui, Coinone, Huobi, Tokenomy, BitBay, Independent Reserve, BitMart, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

