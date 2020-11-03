0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.0902 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $517,213.03 and $1.62 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.03801876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00209551 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.