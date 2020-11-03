$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.33. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $629,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Comerica by 61.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 100,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comerica by 86.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 306,517 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $552,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

