102,300 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after acquiring an additional 657,163 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

