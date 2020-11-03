102,661 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

