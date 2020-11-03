170,602 Shares in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.54% of Landcadia Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings II alerts:

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.