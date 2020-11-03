175,653 Shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22.

Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

