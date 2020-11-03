$213.53 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $213.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.26 million. WNS posted sales of $228.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $848.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $854.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $938.44 million, with estimates ranging from $903.13 million to $968.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

WNS stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in WNS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.