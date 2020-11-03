24,642 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

BCC opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

