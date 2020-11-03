2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%.

TWOU opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.