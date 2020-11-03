300,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 254,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

