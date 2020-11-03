$38.76 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post $38.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.20 million and the lowest is $38.32 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $183.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.48 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $287.29 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $316.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.