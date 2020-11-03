45,616 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $47,250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $45,172,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Stryker stock opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

