$482.57 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $482.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.01 million. Dropbox posted sales of $428.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 256.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

