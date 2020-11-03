62,582 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.