64,625 Shares in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

