89,300 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.19% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LI. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Li Auto stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

