A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

